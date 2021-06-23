Qatar Airways expands US network to over 100 weekly flights

Qatar Airways continues to strengthen its position in connecting the United States with Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Qatar Airways announce that it will expand its U.S. services.

Qatar Airways is expanding flights to several of its key global leisure destinations including Cape Town, Maldives, Phuket, Seychelles and Zanzibar.

Qatar Airways continues to strengthen its position as the leading international airline connecting the United States with Africa, Asia and the Middle East. The national carrier of the State of Qatar is proud to announce that it will expand its U.S. services to more than 100 weekly flights across its 12 gateways. These increased services are in addition to the carrier also expanding flights to several of its key global leisure destinations including Cape Town, Maldives, Phuket, Seychelles and Zanzibar, providing more flexible summer holiday travel options via the Best Airport in the Middle East, Hamad International Airport. Four U.S. gateways – Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington D.C. – will offer double daily flights, Dallas-Fort Worth increases to 12 flights per week with Boston, Miami, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle all growing to a daily service.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are proud to be the leading international airline providing safe and reliable connectivity to and from the United States via the only 5-Star COVID-19 Safety Rated Airport in the Middle East, Hamad International Airport. Qatar Airways has remained committed to the United States throughout the pandemic, adding two new destinations with San Francisco and Seattle, while increasing flights across our 12 gateways to optimise connections with our growing network of over 140 destinations.

“We have also strengthened our strategic partnerships with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue enabling us to connect to more cities and airports in the United States than any other airline, providing U.S. travellers the most convenient way to travel internationally this summer. As we continue to lead the recovery of international travel, we will remain focused on providing seamless, safe and reliable connectivity to our millions of passengers and providing an unparalleled travel experience every time they choose to fly with Qatar Airways.”

As travelers return to the skies with Qatar Airways, they can take comfort knowing that they are travelling with the only airline in the world that has, together with its state-of-the-art global hub Hamad International Airport, achieved four 5-Star Skytrax ratings – including the prestigious 5-Star Airline Rating, 5-Star Airport Rating, 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating and 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. These achievements highlight Qatar Airways’ commitment to providing our passengers with an industry-leading experience at every point of their journey, including the highest possible level of health and safety standards that safeguard the wellbeing of our passengers both on the ground and in the air.

U.S. Network Enhancements:

Increase to Double Daily Flights from Doha:

Chicago – increasing to double daily flights between 21 July and 26 September

Los Angeles – increasing to double daily flights between 16 July and 26 September

New York – increasing to double daily flights from 29 June

Washington D.C – increasing to double daily flights between 22 July and 26 September

Dallas-Fort Worth – increasing to 12 weekly flights between 11 July and 26 September

Daily Flights from Doha: