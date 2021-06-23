Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Ethiopian Airlines starts operating flights with fully vaccinated crew

29 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Ethiopian Airlines has bought and imported more than 37,000 vaccine shots for its employees and stakeholders.

  • Ethiopian operates flights with fully vaccinated crew against COVID-19 to keep travelers safe.
  • Ethiopian has been rigorously implementing COVID-19 precautionary measures.
  • Ethiopian launched its own testing and isolation center.

Ethiopian Airlines Group, Africa’s largest carrier, has started operating flights with fully vaccinated crew against COVID-19 to keep travelers safe in light of the pandemic.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam said “We are pleased to operate flights with fully vaccinated crew – a significant step in protecting our employees’ and customers’ health safety. We are encouraged by the increasing number of passengers travelling for business, VFR and tourism supported by the confidence of vaccination across the world. We have been squarely focused on working very hard to ensure the safety of our staff and passengers since the
pandemic broke out and this is another testament to our continued commitment. We have bought and imported more than 37,000 vaccine shots for our employees and stakeholders.”

Ethiopian has been rigorously implementing COVID-19 precautionary measures
including the launch of its own testing and isolation center and digitization of its
operation among others. It has been at the forefront in the fight against the pandemic carrying essential medical supplies and vaccines across the globe as well as repatriating stranded people back to their home.

Ethiopian Airlines, formerly Ethiopian Air Lines and often referred to as simply Ethiopian, is Ethiopia’s flag carrier and is wholly owned by the country’s government. EAL was founded on 21 December 1945 and commenced operations on 8 April 1946, expanding to international flights in 1951.