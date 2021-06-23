List of what places are reopening in Bangkok due to COVID

List of what is reopening in Bangkok

More types of venues and businesses in Bangkok are being allowed to resume operations starting today, June 22, 2021, under the latest Order of the Temporary Closure of Premises (No. 33).

Thai Government latest Announcement

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced the latest Order of the Temporary Closure of Premises (No. 33). This is in following with the Royal Thai Government’s latest announcement to further relax COVID-19 measures nationwide. Read on for a comprehensive list of what is reopening and ready for business.

Find out what’s on the list from public swimming pools to public parks, museums to cockfighting rings, bowling alleys to horse races, weight-loss centers to beauty salons, and more.

Public swimming pools or other similar businesses.

All types of pools or ponds for sports or marine activities, such as, jet skiing, kitesurfing, and banana boat sailing are allowed to reopen for a limited number of customers until 2100 hours. and are permitted to hold sporting events without any audiences.

Learning centers, science centers for education, science parks, science and cultural centers, and galleries.

Public libraries, community libraries, private libraries, and book houses.

Shops selling food or beverage – consuming food and beverage at the said venues is allowed until 2300 hours. These venues shall limit the number of persons consuming food and beverage to 50 percent for the number of regular seats. Consumption of liquor and alcoholic drinks at the said venues is prohibited.

All types of outdoor and well-ventilated indoor sports venues are allowed to reopen until 2100 hours and are permitted to hold sporting events without any audiences.

Convenience stores can resume operation with their regular time.

Any activities prone to disease spread, such as, meetings, seminars, banquets, distribution of food or related items, parties, camping, film or television program production, religious activities, Dharma practice, and meetings with senior relatives can be organized but the number of attendees must not exceed 50 people.

The BMA’s most recent Order No. 32 allowed the following five types of venues to reopen in Bangkok.