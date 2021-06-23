Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

1 million meals delivered to India healthcare providers in COVID-19 battle

36 mins ago
by Anil Mathur - eTN India
1 million meals delivered
Written by Anil Mathur - eTN India

The founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata, said, “In a free enterprise, the community is not just another stakeholder in business, but is in fact the very purpose of its existence.”In line with this ethos, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) today announced that it had crossed the milestone of over 1 million meals delivered by its culinary platform, Qmin, to healthcare providers battling the fierce second wave of the pandemic.

  1. These meals have been spearheaded by the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust (TPSWT).
  2. The outreach of the initiative has been expanded to cover 38 hospitals in 12 cities across 10 states.
  3. The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Mysore, New Delhi, Varanasi and Vishakhapatnam.     

Gaurav Pokhariyal, Senior Vice President & Global Head Human Resources, IHCL,said, “Guided by our culture of Tajness and keeping community at the heart of everything, we stand in solidarity with the nation in the battle against COVID. This opportunity allowed us to play a small role in nurturing and nourishing those who have kept us safe during these times. We remain grateful to all our COVID Warriors – the medical fraternity – for their relentless fight against the pandemic.”

“The second wave of the virus has put a severe strain on all frontline medical staff. The nutritive and healthy Qmin meals help us to completely focus on our patients without worrying about our own nutrition. We are deeply grateful to IHCL which has stood by us, in battling the virus,” said Dr.Chandrakant Pawar, Kasturba Hospital.         

During the first wave in 2020, over 3 million meals were delivered to medical and migrant workers across the country. 

In India, since January 3, 2020, up through today, June 22, 2021, there have been 29,977,861 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 389,302 deaths, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO). As of June 15, 2021, a total of 261,740,273 vaccine doses have been administered.

