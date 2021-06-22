Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Qatar Airways doubles Lagos flights

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Qatar Airways’ network will increase to 14 weekly flights to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, starting 1 July.

  • Qatar Airways has increased its service to Nigeria’s financial center.
  • Lagos flights is operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class.
  • This frequency increase will offer passengers even more flexibility.

In response to high demand, Qatar Airways has increased its service to Nigeria’s financial center, Lagos, to two daily flights starting from 1 July 2021. Operated by state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class, this frequency increase will offer passengers even more flexibility to travel on board with the highest standards of hygiene measures and to enjoy a seamless travel experience on board at Hamad International Airport. 

With the addition of Côte d’Ivoire on 16 June as the fourth new African destination since the start of the pandemic, Qatar Airways currently operates over 100 weekly flights to 27 destinations in Africa. Qatar Airways also operates three weekly flights from Abuja, connecting more passengers from Nigeria to the airline’s rapidly expanding network to now more than 140 destinations. 

Qatar Airways Vice-President, Africa Mr. Hendrik Du Preez said: “Nigeria is a very important market to us and we will continue to offer more travel options and seamless connectivity to the largest network of destinations across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

“After just under a year of resuming flights to Lagos and launching to Abuja, following the challenges imposed by the pandemic, it is a testament to the resilience of the African region that we have now increased our frequency to Lagos. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board to enjoy our world-class hospitality and service.” 

