Etihad Airways launches flights to Vienna, Austria

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, will launch flights to Vienna this summer. The service will operate twice weekly using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner from 18 July 2021.

Travelers visiting Vienna will enjoy centuries old culture and breathtaking scenery. The Austrian capital has been consistently voted the world’s most livable city.

To simplify the travel experience and provide additional peace of mind, Etihad Airways recently launched Verified to Fly, allowing guests to validate their Covid-19 travel documents before arriving at the airport.

Travelers who use Verified to Fly can enjoy fast track check-in at the airport by going to the dedicated Verified to Fly desk for a quicker and smoother experience.

Flying to, from, and via Abu Dhabi is supported by the airline’s fully redesigned sanitization and safety program, Etihad Wellness, which ensures the highest standards of hygiene are maintained at every stage of the customer journey.

Etihad Airways is the second flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates. Its head office is in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, near Abu Dhabi International Airport. Etihad commenced operations in November 2003. It is the second largest airline in the UAE after Emirates.