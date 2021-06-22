Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Russian air carriers resume Turkey flights

23 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

From Tuesday, June 22, Russia and Turkey have fully resumed air traffic, which was limited in mid-April due to a new wave of the pandemic in Turkey.

  • Russia restarts scheduled and charter passenger air service to Turkey.
  • Russian airlines can fly to Istanbul, Ankara, Antalya, Dalaman, Bodrum.
  • Russian flag carrier Aeroflot plans to increase the frequency of flights from twice a week to two flights a day.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency announced today that ten Russian air carriers have resumed scheduled and charter passenger flights to Turkey.

There were 78 flights, including 54 charter flights, planned for the first day of the full resumption of air traffic between Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey.

According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, currently,12 Russian airlines have permits to fly to Turkey. They can fly to five Turkish cities: Istanbul, Ankara, Antalya, Dalaman, Bodrum, federal regulator said. The airlines can operate flights to Turkey from 32 Russian cities.

“On June 22, 78 regular and charter flights will be operated, of which Russian airlines will operate 54 flights. Aeroflot, Royal Flight, Smartavia, Azur air, Ikar, Yamal, Nord Wind, Pobeda, Red Wings, S7, Rossiya are scheduled to fly today,” the Federal Air Transport Agency said.

12 Russian air carriers received “more than 160 permits for international passenger and/or cargo transportation to seven cities in Turkey”, following the decision of the Interdepartmental Commission on Airline Access to Air Transportation.

From June 25, Russian flag carrier Aeroflot plans to increase the frequency of flights from twice a week to two flights a day.

Also, from June 25, the national airline will launch flights from Moscow to Antalya, Dalaman and Bodrum. Moreover, Aeroflot did not rule out a further increase in the number of flights to Turkey, depending on demand and flight load.