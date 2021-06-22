Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

President Duterte: If you don’t want to get vaccinated, go to prison or leave the Philippines!

55 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

If you don’t want to get vaccinated, I’ll have you arrested and then I’ll inject a vaccine into your buttocks.

  • Philippines may start jailing people who refuse to get COVID-19 jab.
  • Duterte tasked government officials with identifying those who refuse to get the shot.
  • Low turnout forced the country’s capital, Manila, to scrap its ‘no walk-in’ vaccination policy on Monday.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte vented his frustration over vaccine hesitancy during a cabinet meeting on Monday night, announcing that he may start jailing people who refuse to get COVID-19 jab.

“If you don’t want to get vaccinated, leave the Philippines,” Duterte, angered by the country’s low vaccination rate, said. 

“Go to India if you want, or somewhere to America. But for as long as you are here and you are a human being and can carry the virus, you should get vaccinated.”

Duterte tasked government officials with identifying those who refuse to get the shot. “I will order their arrest, to be honest,” he said. “Choose – get vaccinated or get imprisoned?”

Duterte, who is known for using straightforward and crass language in public, was quoted as saying, “If you don’t want to get vaccinated, I’ll have you arrested and then I’ll inject a vaccine into your buttocks.”

Low turnout forced the country’s capital, Manila, to scrap its ‘no walk-in’ vaccination policy on Monday. Manila city authorities invited 28,000 people to vaccination sites via text message, but only 4,402 showed up. Mayor Isko Moreno said that the city will return to the original open-door method, where anyone can show up for a shot.

Philippine Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that regional and local officials were instructed to boost border control against the Delta variant, which was previously known as the Indian variant and is more transmissible than the original strain of the coronavirus. 

Philippines health officials recorded 5,249 new cases and 128 deaths yesterday. Overall, more than 1.36 million have been infected with the coronavirus, and 23,749 have died.

As of Saturday, only 2,210,134 Filipinos out of 111 million have been fully vaccinated.