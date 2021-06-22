American Airlines compared to Jet Blue: An Executive Platinum Member has a surprising response

Being an American Airlines Executive Platinum Member may have little meaning when booking a flight on AA with Roxie There seems to be a huge difference for a pet owner to choose JetBlue over American Airlines

DOING THE RIGHT THING is very different from DOING WHAT IS RIGHT. American Airlines vs. JetBlue What an Executive Platinum Member of American Airlines for several years really means to the Airline?

This is a bit of a rant and a long post so continue reading at your own will. But reading and sharing this might help other pet owners/lovers who plan to fly their pets one day. I just don’t want my horrible experience with American Airlines happen with other people.

American Airlines turned my Frenchie, Roxie away from our flight from PBI – DFW – LAX because apparently, she is not able to stand up in the carrier while it’s closed and turn around.

She is able to turn around but she does go over the top of the carrier. As far as I know, only miniature dogs and really small puppies can do that given the size of the allowable size of the carriers.

I have flown Roxie with American Airlines several times and this has never been an issue. As a result I have had to cancel my flight and unable to take my flight to LA. This really put me and Roxie in a very uncertain situation at the airport. I really do not understand the rational for our rejection.

American Airlines have been canceling hundreds of flights on a daily basis because of their inability to manage the surge and constantly overbooking flights.

This does not seem to be happening with other airlines so it’s an indication of their incompetence. Prior to this incident, they were asking for volunteers to give up seats for money.

Then they canceled my original flight two hours before the flight. Then rebooked me on a flight that lands in Burbank instead of Orange Country which is close to the house. I believe this happened because they are finding any reason to free up seats so they could fill the up the overbookings and all the flight cancellations.