Chorus Aviation Inc. announces election of Directors

35 mins ago
by Harry Johnson

Chorus is pleased to welcome Ms. Gail Hamilton, Mr. Alan Jenkins and Mr. Paul Rivett to its Board of Directors.

  • Chorus’ proxy circular provided for 10 nominees to the Board of Directors.
  • Total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the meeting was 60,142,910 million.
  • Holders of the requisite number of shares voted in favor of all items of business.

Chorus Aviation Inc. announces the results of the vote on the election of directors at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2021.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the meeting was 60,142,910 million and represented 33.85% of Chorus’ issued and outstanding shares with voting rights. Holders of the requisite number of shares voted in favor of all items of business. Chorus’ proxy circular provided for 10 nominees to the Board of Directors. Detailed results of the vote for election of directors are set out below.

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Karen Cramm59,072,20498.22%1,070,7061.78%
Richard D. Falconer56,251,20093.53%3,891,7106.47%
Gail Hamilton56,416,52193.80%3,726,3896.20%
R Stephen Hannahs59,563,03999.04%579,8710.96%
Sydney John Isaacs59,035,22398.16%1,107,6871.84%
Alan Jenkins56,341,26093.68%3,801,6506.32%
Amos Kazzaz56,232,12493.50%3,910,7866.50%
Marie-Lucie Morin55,709,66592.63%4,430,2457.37%
Joseph D. Randell56,224,88393.49%3,918,0276.51%
Paul Rivett59,641,81099.17%501,1000.83%

Chorus is pleased to welcome Ms. Gail Hamilton, Mr. Alan Jenkins and Mr. Paul Rivett to its Board of Directors. Ms. Hamilton was a partner with both KPMG and Ernst & Young providing audit and business advisory services to a variety of organizations, including several within the aviation industry. Mr. Jenkins has over 20 years’ senior executive and board experience in the aircraft leasing, specialty finance, aviation, transportation, and financial services sectors. In addition to co-founding NordStar Capital (a recent investor in Chorus), Mr. Rivett previously served as the President of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited where in 2016, he was responsible for the firm’s $200 million investment in Chorus that served as the seed capital for our regional aircraft leasing business.

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital a global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation. 