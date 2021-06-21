Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Holland America Line: Two ships sailing from San Diego, four ships sailing from Fort Lauderdale this fall

5 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

With the resumption of service on the West Coast, Holland America Line also is looking toward cruising in the Caribbean with four ships.

  • Koningsdam to make West Coast debut with cruises to Mexico, Hawaii and California coast.
  • Rotterdam sails maiden season in Caribbean.
  • 2021 Holland America cruises to Asia, Australia and South America canceled.

Holland America Line is gearing up to restart cruising out of Port of San Diego in California beginning with a season of cruises to Mexico, Hawaii and along the California coast aboard Koningsdam and Zuiderdam. The cruise line has expanded the season with the addition of six new cruise departures for Zuiderdam and two new cruises on Koningsdam, offering a total of 40 cruises from San Diego from September 2021 through April 2022.

With the resumption of service on the West Coast, Holland America Line also is looking toward cruising in the Caribbean with four ships. All sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the season will begin Oct. 23, 2021, with Nieuw Amsterdam. The ship will be joined by the new Rotterdam Nov. 3, Eurodam Nov. 14 and Nieuw Statendam Nov. 21. Caribbean cruises range in length from four to 14 days, span the entire region and include a call at Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line’s award-winning private island.

“San Diego has always been an incredible homeport for our ships, and we are eager to restart on the West Coast with two ships operating an expanded season, including the debut of Koningsdam on these itineraries and close-to-home California cruises that our guests are going to love,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“We’ve also been anticipating announcing our plans for the Caribbean and we’re thrilled to have four ships in the region, including our new Rotterdam. Cruising is back and having vaccinated ships for these cruises in 2021 ensures that we can deliver the experience just how our guests remember and expect. We’re ready to cruise!”

2021 Cruises to Asia, Australia and South America Canceled

While Holland America Line continues to work with governments and port authorities in coordination with the phased resumption of cruising in other areas of the world, the company is canceling cruises in Asia, Australia and New Zealand and South America through the remainder of 2021, along with the Collectors’ Voyages (combined cruises) associated with those departures. This affects itineraries on Noordam (Asia), Oosterdam (Australia) and Westerdam (South America). In addition, fall sailings through the end of 2021 on Volendam and Zaandam also are cancelled.

Cruise and Stay Healthy

Holland America Line cruises in 2021 are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Holland America Line will continue to monitor the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local, state and federal officials in the homeports and ports of call. Onboard protocols and vaccination requirements will be adjusted as necessary. Shipboard crew vaccinations will also be in accordance with CDC guidelines.