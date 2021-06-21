Jamaica Tourism Minister thanks St. James public health workers

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (seen left in the photo) expresses sincere appreciation to St. James Public Health Department staff and other healthcare workers for their commitment in going the extra mile to vaccinate the public against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Jamaica Tourism Minister visited vaccination site at Montego Bay to thank health care workers in person. The nation is undergoing a vaccination blitz to inoculate the public against COVID-19. Minister Bartlett expressed the important role health workers play in revitalizing tourism and the economy.

Minister Bartlett lauded the workers as he visited the vaccination blitz site at the Montego Bay Convention Centre on Saturday, June 19, 2021. He underscored that healthcare workers have a crucial role to play in enabling the quick recovery, not just of the tourism sector, but of the Jamaican economy overall.

