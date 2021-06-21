Royal Caribbean arrives to warm welcome in Grand Bahama

With lively Junkanoo performances and celebrations, government officials and key business leaders welcomed Royal Caribbean International with open arms on Friday, June 18, as Adventure of the Seas completed its inaugural homeporting ceremony in Grand Bahama Island, with 1,000 eager passengers.

Grand Bahamas is embracing its role as the newest homeport destination to Royal Caribbean International’s Adventure of the Seas. The return of cruising to Grand Bahama Island is back after a 16-month hiatus. Thousands of Adventure of the Seas passengers are expected to embark on Grand Bahama over the next 3 months.

Following a 16-month hiatus due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions, the return of cruising to Grand Bahama Island marks a pivotal moment for the local community. It signals the commitment to revitalization following the economic challenges first introduced by the devasting impact of Hurricane Dorian and then worsened amid the global pandemic shutdowns. Freeport Harbour is thrilled to serve as the newest homeport destination responsible for major provisioning and refueling before the vessel returns to Nassau.

Delivering the keynote remarks at the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert A. Minnis said, “Following 16 months of anxiety, uncertainty, lockdown and restrictions, people across the world are eager to venture abroad, to new frontiers, not only for escape, but for healing. Grand Bahama is, indeed, most gratified to be a refuge of healing. Its beaches, vast stretches of ecological wonderlands and rich culture will prove to be a healing balm to the thousands of Adventure of the Seas passengers who are expected to embark on Grand Bahama over the next three months.”

“We believe this homeporting project will have an immediate impact on the rebound of the Bahamian economy. We express our collective gratitude towards our partners at Royal Caribbean for the long-standing relationship spanning more than 50 years,” said the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation.

Grand Bahama’s proximity to South Florida contributes to its position as a popular tourism destination and a favourite port of call for longer Caribbean cruises. Visitors can enjoy the nation’s second largest city, Freeport, which boasts upscale resorts, life-changing cultural and historic sites, as well as ecological wonders. From the culinary explorations, scenic island taxi tours and crystal-clear water excursions, the adventures are endless for passengers once ashore.

Adventure of the Seas debuted its seven-night getaways from Nassau on June 12, which feature two back-to-back days of thrills at Perfect Day at CocoCay, adventures in Cozumel and a full day of unwinding on Grand Bahama’s white-sand beaches every Saturday throughout the summer.

Those daydreaming about their next vacation can book a ticket aboard the exciting Adventure of the Seas. The final departure is scheduled for September 11, 2021. Travelers are encouraged to visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates for an overview of The Bahamas’ latest travel and entry protocols before booking.

