31 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Airbus Executive Committee names new Executive Vice President
Catherine Jestin joins Airbus’ Executive Committee as EVP Digital and Information Management
The main focus of this new organization will be to foster digital innovation across Airbus’ industrial ecosystem and our products and services portfolio, accelerating data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and services for Airbus’ customers as well as digital security for the Company.

  • Airbus SE has appoints Catherine Jestin as EVP Digital and Information Management.
  • Catherine Jestin’s appointment is effective 1 July 2021.
  • This nomination comes at a time of particular importance for the digital transformation of Airbus.

Airbus SE has appointed Catherine Jestin as Executive Vice President Digital and Information Management, effective 1 July 2021. In this role, Catherine will join the Executive Committee and report to Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO.

“This nomination comes at a time of particular importance for the digital transformation of Airbus, as we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis and prepare ourselves for the next phases in the development of our civil and military activities”, said Guillaume Faury. “The main focus of this new organization will be to foster digital innovation across Airbus’ industrial ecosystem and our products and services portfolio, accelerating data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and services for Airbus’ customers as well as digital security for the Company.”

Catherine will work to reinforce the transversal cooperation across Airbus functions company-wide in order to continue the successful deployment of the Digital Design, Manufacturing & Services (DDMS) programme, established to enable co-design capabilities and digital continuity system-wide. She will also leverage and coordinate digital talent pools across the organisation to support the wider transformation of Airbus’ ways of working through state-of-the-art digital tools, technologies and processes, while ensuring the Company is at the forefront of environmentally sustainable IT practices.

Catherine currently holds the position of Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Airbus, a role that she has held since March 2020. In this position, she is responsible for driving state of the art Information Technology systems and solutions in support of Airbus employees, customers and suppliers. Prior to this role, Catherine was Chief Information Officer at Airbus Helicopters, a role that she held from July 2013 to February 2020.

Before joining Airbus, Catherine held a variety of positions, between 2007 and 2013 at Rio Tinto in Montreal, Canada within the field of Information Systems & Technology (IS&T). Catherine also spent 17 years at Accenture and was nominated to Partner in 2002, a position that she held for five years.