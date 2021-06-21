Sabre and Virgin Australia renew global distribution agreement

The agreement renewal between Sabre and Virgin Australia comes at an exciting time for Virgin Australia and the broader aviation industry, which is beginning to recover from the impacts of COVID-19. Taking flight under new ownership, Virgin Australia is working to evolve and modernise its distribution strategy to further deliver experiences its guests love amidst a fast-changing travel marketplace.

Sabre Corporation a software and technology provider and Virgin Australia have a renewal of their global distribution agreement. Under the renewed agreement, Sabre will continue to distribute Virgin Australia flights and services through the Sabre GDS marketplace, I will ensure that hundreds of thousands of Sabre-connected agencies will continue to have access to Virgin Australia’s great value products and services.

“Although international borders remain largely closed at the moment, there is a lot of pent-up demand and positivity in the domestic market,” said David Orszaczky, General Manager Digital, and Distribution, Virgin Australia. “We’re committed to creating an ecosystem that delivers great value for customers and ensuring our agency partners can help deliver the many travel experiences we offer in their preferred channel.”

“We are thrilled to reaffirm our longstanding collaboration with Virgin Australia at this important time for the carrier and for the travel industry,” said Rakesh Narayanan, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions, Airline Sales. “Our renewed agreement provides certainty to the travel industry that Virgin Australia’s travel agency content will continue to be available on the Sabre GDS as well as being testament to the commitment of both Virgin Australia and Sabre to providing rich content through our global distribution network.”