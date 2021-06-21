The Queen Loves Clive Scott, the GM of Sofitel Melbourne

Long live the Queen! Queen Elizabeth II honored 1190 Australians for her birthday. The Queen is not only the head of State for the United Kingdom, but also for Australia, Canada and 13 other Commonwealth nations. A proud member on the Queens honor list is a member of the Australian hospitality industry and a General Manager of the Accor hotel group.

The French Hotel Group ACCOR is thrilled and wants the world to know, that one of their own was recognized by no other than the Queen. Clive Scott, Accor’s General Manager of Sofitel Melbourne On Collins, has been named in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM). The honor was given to only 252 recipients in 2021, with Mr. Scott chosen for his significant service to the hotel industry and to the arts.

Clive Scott has dedicated more than 45 years to the hospitality industry. For the past 26 years, Mr. Scott has held various key leadership roles with Accor in human resources and operations across Australia. Mr. Scott has been the General Manager of Sofitel Melbourne On Collins for the past 16 years, making him one of the longest-running hotel general managers in Melbourne. He is also Chairman of the Visitor Economy Taskforce for the Committee for Melbourne.

Queen Elizabeth II

Mr. Scott said: “I am humbled by this award and I hope my endeavors over the years have supported artists of all kinds to fulfill their artistic endeavors. My work in the arts and hospitality has been richly fulfilling for me personally and I hope I can do more into the future.”

Accor Pacific CEO, Simon McGrath AM, said: “I am incredibly proud to see Clive Scott recognised amongst such revered company in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List. Clive is dedicated to raising the profile and advancing tourism and the arts in Australia and this honour is a great recognition of his hard work and the significant impact he has made.”

Mr. Scott is actively and passionately involved in Melbourne’s business and arts community. He is a Board member of the Oceania Australia Foundation, Chairman of the Georges Mora Fellowship, Chairman of the Department of Management and Marketing Advisory Board at the University of Melbourne, and has held the positon of Chairman of Judges for the Melbourne Awards since 2016. He also is a member of the Hope Street Youth and Family Services Corporate Advisory Board, Chairman of the Finucane & Smith Advisory Board and a member of the Melbourne Prize Trust Board.

He has also assisted with fundraising and development for many key players in the Melbourne arts scene, such as the Chunky Move Dance Company, Australian National Academy for Music, Craft Victoria, Heide Museum of Modern Art, The Australian Ballet, National Gallery of Victoria, Victorian Opera, Monash Gallery of Art, and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Mr. Scott has also been awarded with the Gold Tourism Medal from the French Minister of Tourism for his contribution to tourism development between France and Australia. He was awarded Accor’s 2013 Silver Bernache in the category of Respect/Social Responsibility, and in 2015 was made an honourary member of Les Clefs d’Or Australia. In 2018, he was made a member of the Bordeaux Wine Society and awarded a Brolga Award by the Australian Dancing Society for services to Dance Sport in Australia.

Besides Mr. Scott, 1190 other Australians received the Queens Honor.

Click here for the 2021 honor list.