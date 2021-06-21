American Airlines Flight Cancellation Outlook

Flying on American Airlines this weekend or planning a future trip using AA between now and into July may not be without risk. It appears American Airlines may be unable to handle the increase in bookings, and to operate flights already scheduled.

As of Sunday afternoon, 123 flights were canceled Saturday, 178 on Sunday, and 97 were canceled for Monday American told ABC News that most of the cancelations are on A320 and 737 aircraft, but that it may continue to cancel at least 50 to 60 flights per day for the rest of June and 50 to 80 flights per day through July. We made targeted changes with the goal of impacting the fewest number of customers by adjusting flights in markets where we have multiple options for re-accommodation,” according to an American Airlines statement.

The US economy is switching from an emergency stage of less flights operating to a stage, where more flights than before COVID-19 are needed.

Major airlines, like American Airlines, are trying to make up for the year of downtown overextending possible options. It included jets more crowded, shorter turnaround time, but it also put an enormous burden on staffing and logistic issues.

This now is resulting in a high number of sick calls, combined with maintenance and other staffing issues.

A frustrated passenger tweeted:

@AmericanAir support has refused to answer any questions or offer any sort of solution to rectify the situation – so I’m still in Miami. still waiting to get to NYC. no idea when or if I’m gonna get there. this is by far the worst travel experience I’ve ever had.

A 1K member of United Airlines phrased it:



Now there were some amazing @americanair employees that did their best to compensate for the terrible ones. But all in all – this is my hollow promise that I’m never flying with AA. I status with @UnitedAirlines_ and this is what I get for cheating on them.