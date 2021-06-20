How to Make Your Vacation Rental Disability-Friendly

Disability-accessible properties open up a door of opportunity for both travelers and homeowners. Installing these features into your house will make it more inclusive and boost your value without compromising aesthetics. Even those who aren’t disabled will enjoy the convenience that these disability features provide.

If you have an Airbnb vacation rental property, you want to make sure that your home is as accessible as possible. Disabilities range from full-scale mobility to fine motor impairments. All of them are equally important to consider when you renovate your property and make it as accessible and comfortable as possible.

Low Light Switches and Smart Light Bulbs

Positioning light switches lower on the wall make them easier for people with disabilities to access. Smart lights can take accessibility a step further by allowing guests to activate and adjust lighting from a phone or remote control. This makes it much easier for someone who requires mobility assistance to independently adjust the lighting in their room to suit their preferences. These changes seem small, but they can make a significant impact in the comfort and convenience of your vacation rental for someone with disabilities.

Home Elevator

A wheelchair-accessible home elevator will instantly make your property more desirable, not only for families with children or seniors but disabled people as well. For someone who uses a wheelchair or walker, it can be a challenge to find affordable vacation homes for rent. Having smart residential elevators are not only sleek and spacious, but they also feature greater security thanks to magnetic tracks and data collection that keeps track of performance and alerts you to any maintenance needs. Offering better performance for less energy consumption, smart elevators in your vacation home are a major benefit for both you and your guests.

Stair Ramps

Getting into many vacation homes is a challenge that people often don’t consider. For someone who needs a wheelchair or has limited mobility, stairs often rule out many properties that would have otherwise been a great fit. Adding ramps to your stairs or making your entryway wheelchair-accessible is an easy but monumental step toward greater accessibility overall. When you’re making disability-friendly renovations to your Airbnb, it’s important to not overlook the exterior. If your property has a garage, consider how that could be improved for people who use wheelchairs as well. Is there enough space for them to get in and out of a vehicle with a ramp, and are they able to easily enter the property?

Wider Doors

Door frames can be restrictive if they aren’t wide enough for people who use mobility assistance to get around. Disability-accessible doorways should be at least 32-inches wide, and hallways should measure at least 36-inches across to accommodate standard wheelchair models. This type of renovation requires more investment upfront, but it ultimately makes your home feel far more spacious for everyone. When arranging furniture, make sure you also consider the clearance around large pieces. Are there any tables, plants or other pieces that could potentially impede a disabled person’s mobility? Keep a full range of motion in mind, and remember that some people need greater clearance to safely maneuver their way through a space.

A shower that is wide enough for a wheelchair to access is great, and adding shower seating is another major perk. It can be designed in a material that is aesthetically pleasing and even luxurious for non-disabled guests while being an essential for someone who is older or needs to sit in the shower. You should also consider adjusting the height of your sink and installing motion-sensor faucets. Not everyone requires a wheelchair, but disabilities can impact how well someone can use their hands. Motion-sensor faucets are also practical in that they limit water consumption and help prevent accidental flooding.