Multiple explosions rock central Moscow, injuries reported

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
The blaze, which spanned an area of over 5,000 square feet, required a major operation from the emergencies services.

  • Huge fire broke out at a pyrotechnics warehouse in central Moscow.
  • A barrage of small explosions occurring both in the building and in the sky above it.
  • The burning building is located across the Moscow River from Gorky Park.

Massive fire erupted at a pyrotechnics warehouse in central Moscow today, causing multiple fireworks explosions and injuring four people.

Videos taken by eyewitnesses showed while smoke billowing across the city and a large plume of gray smoke over the center of the sweltering Russian capital, which is in the grip of a summer heat wave.

Footage shows a barrage of small explosions occurring both in the building and in the sky above it.

The burning building, which is reportedly a warehouse of a fireworks manufacturer, is located across the Moscow River from Gorky Park, close to the Luzhniki Stadium, which hosted the 1980 Summer Olympics and the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The location of the raging fire is right next to a pyrotechnics store literally named ‘Kaboom,’ in Russian.

Three firefighters and one of the warehouse employees were injured in the fire, Moscow Deputy Mayor said on Saturday evening.

The blaze, which spanned an area of over 5,000 square feet, required a major operation from the emergencies services. Three helicopters and a firefighting vessel were deployed to help ground teams quench the fire, with helicopters scooping water from the Moscow River to pour it on the burning building.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.