Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

US – Canada border reopening a no go

52 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
US – Canada border reopening a no go
US Canada border
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

There is no deal between the United States and Canada on reopening the border.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Current border restrictions between the US and Canada are set to expire on June 21, 2021.
  2. Both country leaders agreed that the time is not right to reopen just yet.
  3. The current border restrictions will remain in effect for one more month.

Today, US President Joe Biden and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed if there would be a next step regarding reopening the border. However, there will be no immediate action in that regard.

A few days ago, the US State Department issued a more relaxed stance toward travel to Canada, downgrading the country on its travel advisory list from Level 4 – Do Not Travel to Level 3 – Reconsider Travel. However, PM Trudeau has previously suggested the nation will not consider easing restrictions for travelers until at least 75 percent of residents have been vaccinated.

The ban on non-essential travel at land borders due to COVID-19 began in March 2020 and has been reviewed and renewed every month since then. The current border restriction remain in effect until July 21. This ban does not apply to essential travel.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau has been reluctant to reopen the border only so far announcing that in early July it would ease quarantine restrictions for Canadians returning home and others who have long had the right to travel to Canada. This does not affect US citizens crossing into Canada in any way. But as far as Americans crossing the border, the PM so far has said there is no deal.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next