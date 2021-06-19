India wants input on Rural Tourism, Medical Tourism and MICE industry

The India Ministry of Tourism has the main objective of promoting and facilitating tourism both inbound and domestic in India.

Augmenting tourism infrastructure, ensuring ease of travel, promoting tourism products and destinations is one of the focus areas. The Ministry of Tourism has recognized 3 particular areas for their immense potential – Rural Tourism, Medical Tourism, and the MICE industry. They have been actively working on promotion and development of these niche areas of tourism.

Identification, diversification, development, and promotion of niche tourism products in the country is the initiative of the Ministry to overcome the aspect of ‘seasonality’ and to promote India as a 365 days’ destination, to attract tourists with specific interest, and to ensure repeat visits for the unique products in which India has a comparative advantage.

Rural Tourism

The Ministry of Tourism has formulated a Draft National Strategy and Roadmap for Development of Rural Tourism in India – An initiative towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. Driven by the spirit of “Vocal for Local,” rural tourism can contribute significantly to the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Medical Tourism

Medical Tourism (also called medical travel, health tourism or global healthcare) is a term used to describe the rapidly growing practice of travelling across international borders to obtain healthcare. Services typically sought by travelers include elective procedures as well as complex specialized surgeries such as joint replacement (knee/ hip), cardiac surgery, dental surgery, and cosmetic surgeries. However, virtually every type of healthcare, including psychiatry, alternative treatments, and convalescent care is available in India. The key drivers for growth of Medical Tourism and wellness tourism are mainly affordability and accessibility of good healthcare services, facilitation around hospitality services, minimal waiting time, availability of latest medical technologies and accreditations.