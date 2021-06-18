Viking welcomes Americans back to Europe

27 European Union countries reached an agreement to again allow travelers from the United States in a vote earlier today.

Viking today welcomed Americans back to a reopened Europe. The 27 European Union countries reached an agreement to again allow travelers from the United States in a vote earlier today—a long-expected move that complements the CDC’s recent announcement that it has eased travel recommendations for 110 countries and territories. As part of the new recommendations, the CDC has specifically ranked Iceland and Malta—two key destinations for Viking’s Welcome Back voyages, which are offered exclusively for vaccinated guests – as “Level 1” or the lowest for risk of COVID-19.

Viking successfully restarted operations in May and has been sailing in the United Kingdom with British guests since May 22. Nearly 100 percent of guests on these sailings provided exceptionally high ratings. Earlier this week, on June 15, the company welcomed its first American guests back on board in Bermuda for the first of eight sailings of Bermuda Escape. Over the next month, Viking will launch Welcome Back sailings around Iceland and in the Mediterranean – and will restart its European river operations with select itineraries in Portugal, France and along the Rhine.

“We applaud the European Union and the CDC for their thoughtful actions encouraging international travel while keeping public health a top priority,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “Our guests are experienced travelers who are eager to once again explore the world in comfort. It has been a delight to welcome guests back on board in England and Bermuda over the last few weeks, and we can now look forward to our American guests returning to Europe this summer.”

