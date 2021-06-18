Germany welcomes American travelers back this Sunday June 20

There is great news for American travelers from the German National Tourist Office. Starting this Sunday, June 20, 2021, travelers from the United States can once again travel to Germany.

The German National Tourist Office issued an official statement today, June 18, 2021. The German Government is lifting all travel restrictions for persons residing in the United States, effective Sunday, June 20, 2021. Travel to Germany for all purposes will be permitted again with a proof of vaccination, proof of recovery from COVID-19, or negative test result.

Based on a recommendation of the Council of the European Union, Germany has implemented and updated its entry restrictions effective June 20, 2021, allowing unrestricted entry for residents of the United States of America along with the following countries: Albania, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Macao, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Taiwan.

Previously, unrestricted travel had been granted to: Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The list is to be expanded to include China as soon as the possibility of mutual entry is confirmed.

When traveling in Germany, visitors’ mouths and noses must be covered aboard any public transport, in stores, and in busy outdoor places where the minimum distance to others cannot be kept at all times. Masks must fulfill the requirements of FFP2 or KN95/N95.

If travelers develop symptoms associated with COVID-19 (coughing, a runny nose, sore throat, or fever) they should get in touch by phone with a doctor or contact the hotline 116 117. Often, travel guides or hotels can also help in such cases. Travelers should keep contact details of their home country’s embassy or consulate in Germany in case they need to contact them.

Travel bans are in place for countries with widespread occurrence of SARS-CoV-2 virus variants of concern (referred to as areas of variant of concern). Transport companies, e.g. air carriers and railway companies, may not transport any persons from these countries to Germany. There are only a few, strictly defined exceptions to this travel ban, namely for: German citizens and persons who are resident in Germany with a current right to reside in the country, as well as their spouses, partners living in the same household and minor children; persons catching a connecting flight who do not leave the transit zone of a passenger airport; and few other special cases.

