Travel Innovation Award for digital transformation in the Fraport Group

35 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Fraport AG has received the 2021 Travel Innovation Award for digital transformation and innovative projects. Plug and Play, the world’s largest early-stage investor, bestowed this kudo on the company during the Expo Day it held in Vienna on June 17 of this year.

  1. Fraport Digital Factory is shaping the future world of travel and improving the customer experience group-wide.
  2. The award goes to companies that have demonstrated exceptional effort and commitment in developing digital innovations.
  3. Experts on digitalization and other fields is developing innovative solutions for aspects of airport operation and will present its first usable product within three months.

“This award goes to companies that have demonstrated exceptional effort and commitment in developing digital innovations,” explained Benjamin Klose, the CEO of Plug and Play Austria. “In less than a year, the Fraport Group worked with various startups in our ecosystem to launch more pilot projects with good prospects of a rollout than any of our other members.”

The Digital Factory 

With a virtual organizational unit called the Digital Factory, the airport operator is banking on digital and innovative solutions and technologies for optimizing services for customers and employees: “By developing and deploying creative digital solutions today, we are helping to shape tomorrow’s world of travel,” stated Claus Grunow, who heads Group Strategy and Digitalization at Fraport AG. “We’re striving to boost our group’s digital maturity and competitiveness. Due to the crisis, we’re focusing on projects that yield particularly great benefits.”

A team of experts on digitalization and other fields is developing innovative solutions for aspects of airport operation and will present its first usable product within three months. It is focusing its efforts not only on Frankfurt Airport, but also on the group’s subsidiaries and holdings elsewhere in the world.

