International Sushi Day 2021: Wasabi ranked one of US most popular condiments

Friday June 18th marks International Sushi Day, and as foodies around the world tuck into California rolls, nigiri and sashimi, the latest research reveals the very best accompaniments for elevating the Japanese cuisine to a new level.

A new study has looked into the world’s most popular condiments in order to reveal which flavors take preference across different countries. A total of 43 different condiments alongside 55 different condiment brands were analyzed to unearth the most popular (based on search data) in 35 of the world’s wealthiest countries.

Residents of both Hungary and South Korea are clear spice lovers, with classic sushi accompaniment wasabi proving the most popular in each country. The Japanese horseradish also came out as the favorite condiment in 13 of the 50 US states; including Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina and West Virginia.

Wasabi is obviously an established favorite amongst sushi lovers, but what other condiments and accompanying sauces can be added to your fish dishes this International Sushi Day to intensify the flavors of your favorite order?

Soy sauce (45,000 monthly US searches)

Considered somewhat of an acquired taste by many, soy sauce is traditionally produced using the fermented paste of soybeans, and offers a distinctive salty, umami flavor to sushi.

Originally hailing from China, soy sauce has been used in Asian cooking for more than 1,000 years, first arriving in Europe via Holland during the 1600’s.

There are different variants of soy sauce depending on how strong or mild, thick or watery people prefer it to be. Dark soy sauce has a reddish brown colour and a pungent aroma, whilst light soy sauce is make using less wheat and has milder scent.

Pickled ginger (16,000 monthly US searches)

Often found alongside wasabi and soy sauce on tables in most Japanese restaurants, pickled ginger, sometimes referred to as ‘gari’, is an essential part of any sushi feast.

Pickled ginger is surprisingly easy and cheap to make for any homemade sushi nights, all you need is half a pound of fresh baby ginger, 1 cup of unseasoned rice vinegar, 30g of sugar, a teaspoon of salt and boiling water.

Rice vinegar (23,000 monthly US searches)

Made from fermented rice and originating from East Asia, rice vinegar is a staple Japanese ingredient used to sweeten dressings, salads and sushi rice.

Japanese rice vinegar has a fairly mild and mellow flavor, ranging in color from clear to a pale yellow. Meat and fish are often marinated in rice vinegar in order to minimize and strong odors they may give off.

Ponzu sauce (47k monthly US searches)

A classic Japanese condiment that is becoming increasingly more popular in Western countries, ponzu sauce is a citrus-based sauce with a tangy and tart taste, not dissimilar to a vinaigrette.

Ingredients consist of ponzu- the citrus juice of sudachi, yuzu, kabosu and vinegar- mixed with soy sauce and sugar.

An extremely refreshing option, ponzu sauce makes the perfect accompaniment to many sushi dishes. It makes for a delicious seafood dipping sauce, as a versatile marinade for grilled meats or vegetables to give your BBQ a Japanese twist, or dressed onto salads and cold noodle dishes for the perfect summer meal.

Eel sauce (26,000 monthly US searches)

Don’t let the name confuse you, there is definitely no eel lurking in this delicious sauce. It’s simply named after the dish it was originally created to accompany, before people realized how delicious it could be drizzled on everything else!

Consisting of just three ingredients – soy sauce, white sugar and mirin (a Japanese rice wine) – eel sauce forms a dark brown syrupy texture that is perfect to serve with just about any kind of sushi, grilled fish, meat or salad dishes.