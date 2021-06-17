Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

US Travel: States reopening vital for return to pre-pandemic economy and livelihoods

21 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
States with delayed reopenings must recognize they’re at a competitive disadvantage to those open for business, requiring focused efforts to encourage the safe return of both business and leisure travelers.

  • Lifting of COVID restrictions in several of the largest U.S. states removes critical barriers
  • The ability to safely gather for business purposes has never been more important to economic rebuilding.
  • Companies that continue to restrict business travel will delay their own economic recovery.

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement:

“The lifting of COVID restrictions in several of the largest U.S. states removes critical barriers to the return of our pre-pandemic economy and livelihoods.

“States with delayed reopenings must recognize they’re at a competitive disadvantage to those open for business, requiring focused efforts to encourage the safe return of both business and leisure travelers. Similarly, companies that continue to restrict business travel and attendance at in-person professional meetings and events will delay their own economic recovery and give their competitors an edge.

“In-person professional meetings and events, which support business growth and provide invaluable relationship-building opportunities, have been slow to return due to confusing and conflicting guidelines. But a new evidence-based analysis from public health scientists at The Ohio State University clears up any uncertainty and shows that these meetings can now be safely conducted.

“Emerging from the pandemic, the ability to safely gather for business purposes has never been more important to economic rebuilding. Employers and employees alike benefit from in-person meetings. I urge business leaders across the country to take cues from the experts and lead the way, with confidence, in ushering business back through business travel and participation in professionally managed events.”