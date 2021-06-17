TEF to nurture new and start-up tourism enterprises

As part of efforts to boost the competitiveness of the local tourism product, which has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jamaica Ministry of Tourism will be developing an Innovation-based Tourism Incubator (ITI). The initiative, led by the Tourism Enhancement Fund, will support entrepreneurs in converting innovative ideas into viable businesses.

The ability to convert ideas into material goods and services is the key to differentiating a tourism destination. The Jamaica Ministry of Tourism intends to establish a tourism incubator to nurture new and start-up enterprises. The ministry is seeking partnerships for the provision of grants and loans to support the development and commercialization of ideas generated from the incubator.

Jamaica Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett made the announcement during his Sectoral Debate closing presentation in Gordon House recently under the theme: Recovering Faster, Stronger and Better.

“We believe that tourism is driven by ideas and these ideas have the power to drive the creation of experiences. The ability to convert ideas into material goods and services is the key to differentiating your destination…. And so, the Ministry of Tourism intends to establish a tourism incubator to nurture new and start-up enterprises,” said Minister Bartlett.

This Innovation-Based Business Incubator will provide a unique and highly flexible combination of services, including business support services and infrastructure. It will also nurture these entrepreneurs and support them through the early stages of development and execution.

To deliver these services, TEF will be working with existing stakeholders, but will also seek to expand the list of potential partners. These include, the University of Technology Jamaica, the University of the West Indies (Mona), Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) and Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO).

“We will also be seeking partnerships for the provision of grants and loans to support the development and commercialization of ideas generated from the incubator,” said the Minister.