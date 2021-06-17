Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

European travel sentiment soars with vaccines and EU digital COVID ID rollout

5 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Two-thirds of Europeans intending to take a trip by the end of November 2021.

  • 70% of respondents have travel plans in the next six months, with half wishing to visit another European country.
  • The majority of Europeans surveyed (72%) intend to travel between June and September, while another 16% are eyeing autumn travel.
  • Quarantine requirements and sudden changes of rules remain major concerns for Europeans.

As Europe opens up after months of lockdowns and restrictions, interest in travel has risen distinctly, with two-thirds of Europeans intending to take a trip by the end of November 2021. Only 15% remain uncertain, and 15% are not willing to travel.

This is according to the latest research on “Monitoring Sentiment for Domestic and Intra-European Travel – Wave 7” by the European Travel Commission (ETC), which provides timely insights on the short-term travel intentions and preferences of Europeans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The speedy progression of COVID-19 vaccinations in Europe coupled with the recent introduction of the EU Digital COVID Certificate and the upcoming summer season are boosting Europeans’ travel spirit. 70% of respondents are already making travel plans for the next six months, up from 56% in February 2021 and also at the highest point since August 2020.

Over half (57%) of Europeans feel much more optimistic about planning trips in the coming months thanks to vaccination rollouts, while 25% are neutral and 18% remain unconvinced. Notably, in many cases, inoculation has a direct impact on travel arrangements, with 54% intending to book a trip once they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. 

Similarly, the recent EU actions to coordinate rules and revitalize travel across the bloc are already showing positive results. The introduction of the EU Digital COVID Certificate has received a wide acceptance among Europeans: 57% of respondents feel that the certificate will facilitate the planning of their next trip, while only 18% express the opposite opinion.

