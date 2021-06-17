Flights from Budapest to Turin on Ryanair now

Irish ultra-low-cost carrier opens its 16 th Italian base.

Italian base. Budapest Airport establishes a twice-weekly link to the business and cultural center of northern Italy.

Securing another new route, Budapest Airport has confirmed it is among Ryanair’s first routes to be served from the ultra-low-cost airline’s new Turin base. As the Irish carrier opens its 16th Italian base, the Hungarian gateway has established a twice-weekly link to the business and cultural center of northern Italy, to launch on 2 November.

“Not only are we proud to announce another new route in today’s climate, but our new link to Turin is also among Ryanair’s – Europe’s largest airline – first routes from its new Italian base,” enthuses Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport. “Our priority continues to be able to offer our passengers an expanding selection of great places to visit. To announce a brand new destination shows we wish to continue to deliver a combination of attractive routes and good services,” adds Bogáts.

Ryanair’s latest link to Turin becomes Budapest’s 16th connection to Italy, the ULCC itself now serving 11 Italian destinations from Hungary’s capital city including Bari, Bologna, Cagliari, Catania, Milan Bergamo, Naples, Palermo, Pisa, Rome, and Treviso.

Ryanair DAC is an Irish ultra low-cost airline founded in 1984. It is headquartered in Swords, Dublin, with its primary operational bases at Dublin and London Stansted airports. It forms the largest part of the Ryanair Holdings family of airlines, and has Ryanair UK, Buzz, and Malta Air as sister airlines.

Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, formerly known as Budapest Ferihegy International Airport and still commonly called just Ferihegy, is the international airport serving the Hungarian capital city of Budapest, and by far the largest of the country’s four commercial airports.