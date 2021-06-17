Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Roots Tourism: Can it buoy Rome’s economy after COVID-19?

1 hour ago
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
Roots Tourism: Can it buoy Rome’s economy after COVID-19?
Roots Tourism
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

The themes of Roots Tourism are explored so as to be understood as a reverse migratory flow, which sees as possible protagonists the many Italian emigrants in the world, appear to be eager to visit their homeland of origin.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Over the past 160 years, many Italians have expatriated from small villages, driven by hunger and misery.
  2. A technical roundtable was held and opened by Director General for Italian Citizens Abroad and Migration Policies Luigi Maria Vignali.
  3. Today, in a slightly different guise, researchers are stimulated by possible professional growth rather than managers with outstanding records looking for multinationals.

Speakers at the conference organized by Giovanni Maria De Vita, Councillor at the Italian Embassy; Loredana Capone, President of the Regional Council of the Puglia Region; Alessandra Zedda, Vice President of the Sardinia Region; Michele Schiavone, General Secretary of the General Council of Italian Expats (CGIE); Elena Di Raco for Enit; Felice Casucci, Councillor for Tourism for the Region Campania; Massimo Lucidi, General Secretary of the Italian Excellence Award; Sonia Ferrari for the University of Cosenza; Giuseppe Sommario, Catholic University of Milan; Fausto Orsomarso, Councillor for Tourism, Calabria Region; Manlio Messina, Councillor for Tourism Region of Sicily; Silvana Virgilio, Vice President of Asmef; and many others, representing bodies, regions, and sector associations were present.

“Poor” emigration is not extinct

This all must be considered in the current context, where the pandemic does not allow travel and does not help those who want to emigrate. There are 5,600,000 Italians registered with Aire (Register of Italians Resident Abroad) with around 70 million around the world that have Italian origins in the form of second or third generations.

The potential number of tourists is very large and deserves a recall campaign for the possible growth of tourist flows and to fuel the recovery of ancient villages, the object of attention and energy in the country.

The willingness to facilitate logistics comes from many mayors of the various Italian regions who make disused apartments available at the symbolic cost of one euro. Vittorio Sgarbi, Mayor of Salemi in Sicily, began this a few years ago. Today, more mayors have followed his idea in different territories such as Taranto, Ganci, Sassari, and other regions.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next