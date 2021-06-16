Seabourn announces updated cruise restart dates

As a result of the current environment and travel restrictions that remain in place, the brand is updating travelers on the restart dates for the five ships currently in its fleet.

Seabourn, the ultra-luxury cruise line, continues to work with various government and port officials to develop plans for a full return to cruising. As a result of the current environment and travel restrictions that remain in place, the brand is updating travelers on the restart dates for the five ships currently in its fleet.

Based on these latest revisions, the Seabourn fleet restart is now planned as follows:

Seabourn Ovation – July 3, departing from Athens, Greece to operate in the Greek Isles

Seabourn Odyssey – July 18, departing from Bridgetown, Barbados to operate in the Southern Caribbean

Seabourn Quest – November 7, departing from Miami to begin the Antarctica season (previously announced)

Seabourn Sojourn – January 11, 2022, departing from Los Angeles to begin the World Cruise

Seabourn Encore – April 17, 2022, departing from Athens, Greece

“We continue to assess the overall global situation so we can make thoughtful, logical decisions about when each of our ships will restart,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “We know guests are beginning to restart travel on some level in their personal lives and we look forward to seeing them again as soon as possible, starting as early as this summer in Greece and the Southern Caribbean.”

Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation will not sail in Asia, Arabia or Australia for the 2021-2022 fall or winter/spring seasons due to continuing limitations in travel throughout those regions. As such, the brand is cancelling select departures on Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation between September 1, 2021 – April 26, 2022 to align with the overall restart plan.