Malta opens up on June 17 to most Americans

A statement issued by Malta’s Superintendent of Public Health includes 40 US states on the Amber List. American travelers are one of Malta’s strongest inbound markets. Passengers arriving from countries on the Amber List are required to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate with the date and time stamp of the test, before boarding flights to Malta.

U.S. Citizens from 40 states** (listed below) will be welcome to enter Malta following the guidelines for Amber list countries. This statement was issued by Malta’s Superintendent of Public Health.

Mr. Johann Buttigieg, Chief Executive Officer of the Malta Tourism Authority, welcomed this announcement and hailed it as “another step forward for Malta’s Tourism Sector, which is breathing life again, after COVID-19 restrictive measures were relaxed, slowly and gradually, keeping everyone’s health and safety as a topmost priority, together with ensuring that Malta still has all the right ingredients for everyone to Feel Free Again.” He added, “Malta looks forward to welcoming back Americans, one of our strongest inbound markets.”

All the latest updates and information about COVID-19 and Malta’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus, whilst guaranteeing the relaxing holiday all visitors deserve, can be found at www.visitmalta.com/covid-19.

APPROVED STATES

**Travel to and from the United States of America is limited to the following states Washington, Oregon, Louisiana, Arizona, West Virginia, Colorado, North Dakota, Indiana, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, New Mexico, Florida, Virginia, Maine, South Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Delaware, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, New Jersey, Minnesota, Connecticut, Alaska, New Hampshire, Maryland, New York, Rhode Island, District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Vermont, California.