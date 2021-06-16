Uzbekistan Airways flies from Tashkent to Moscow Domodedovo Airport

There will be 28 regular flights per week (4 flights a day) from Tashkent, Uzbekistan to Moscow, Russia.

Uzbekistan Airways’ first flight arrives to its new air Moscow hub.

Flight frequency on Tashkent-Moscow route has doubled compared to the level of 2018.

Uzbekistan Airways plans to expand the geography of flights from the air hub to open new destinations to the cities of Uzbekistan.

In honor of this significant event, a festive program was prepared for the guests of the terminal: national dances of the «Bahor» team and Uzbek songs performed by the musical group «Uch-Kuduk». Passengers were presented with the gifts of sweets.

Domodedovo Airport and Uzbekistan Airways served more than 7 million travelers from 2000 to 2018.

In the near future, the air carrier plans to expand the geography of flights from the air hub, to open new destinations to the cities of Uzbekistan. The developed route network, transport accessibility and favorable geographical location of the airport will provide a high level of direct and transfer passenger traffic of the airline.

Moscow Domodedovo Mikhail Lomonosov Airport is one of the largest air hubs in Russia. In 2020, the airport served 16.4 million passengers. Members of the world’s leading airline alliances including Star Alliance and oneworld have chosen Moscow Domodedovo Airport for their flights to Moscow.

JSC Uzbekistan Airways, operating as Uzbekistan Airways, is the flag carrier airline of Uzbekistan, headquartered in Tashkent.