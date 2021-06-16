Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

LATAM Airlines Group launches pilot health passport

29 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The mobile application allows greater autonomy in the management of international trips, permitting passengers to validate all the documentation required by the authorities.

  • IATA Travel Pass works based on the biometric information of the passenger’s passport.
  • Having more automated and contactless processes is a new reality for everyone.
  • Tools of this type are essential to restart the airline industry and reconnect the world.

The LATAM Group, through its subsidiaries in Chile and Peru, together with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have come together to carry out the pilot of the IATA Travel Pass digital application, allowing passengers to organize and manage travel requirements complying with what is required by the authorities on international flights more efficiently and expeditiously.

IATA Travel Pass works based on the biometric information of the passenger’s passport, the results of laboratories in agreement and the joint information of the governments.

“This is great news for our passengers who voluntarily want to join. Having more automated and contactless processes is a new reality for everyone, and this pilot with IATA Travel Pass supports this transformation for LATAM and for the entire industry,” declared the Vice President of Clients of LATAM Airlines Group, Paulo Miranda.

For his part, Peter Cerdá, IATA Regional Vice President for the Americas, adds: “We are pleased that LATAM trusts the IATA Travel Pass. Tools of this type are essential to restart the airline industry and reconnect the world, which allows to reopen borders safely and smoothly, giving governments the guarantee that travelers have complied with health requirements, speeding up migration processes and simplifying the experience for passengers.”