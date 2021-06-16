Indonesia Tourism sees opening of Arasatu Villas and Sanctuary

The Governor of Kalimantan Timur, H.E. Dr. Ir. H. Isran Noor; M. Si., the Bupati (Local Premier) of Kabupaten Berau; Hj. Sri Juniarsih Mas; and their tourism department delegations were joined by H.E. Nico Barito, the Seychelles Special Envoy to ASEAN; and Alain St.Ange, the President of the African Tourism Board and Secretary General of FORSEAA (Forum of Small Medium Economic Africa Asean) to mark the formal opening of the Arasatu Villas and Sanctuary on the pristine Maratua Island.

Representing the owners at the ceremony were Yan Surya Kusuma Darmabasuan and Angelia Darmabasuan. Arasatu Villas & Sanctuary offers a one-of-a-kind staycation experience of living above Maratua Island’s finest turquoise water. Arasatu’s floating villas were inspired from East Borneo’s overwater bungalows.

Alain St.Ange, who is the successful former Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports & Marine Minister of the Seychelles, was in Indonesia to consolidate the spirit of South-South Cooperation using Indonesia as the needed bridge between Africa and the ASEAN Block. Referred to as a unique PARADISE ON EARTH development the new Arasatu Villas & Sanctuary is a pilot project of Indonesia and Seychelles in Maratua Island. Built on the eastern side of Borneo, Arasatu Villas & Sanctuary offers a one-of-a-kind staycation experience of living above Maratua Island’s finest turquoise water.

The Opening

“The cozy hammock on the terrace makes you feel immersed in the beauty of the island whilst sipping a signature beverage under the blazing sun and shining stars is surely a thing you can’t resist,” said a staff member of the new hotel property. The hotel’s enchanting wooden ornaments are also mainly crafted by the locals on Maratua Island all in a bid to support the local economy and likewise to stick to the developer’s vision of reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the country.

“No trip to Maratua is complete without snorkeling. Experience snorkeling in transparent sea water and witness these beautiful corals right under the villas. Arasatu aims to support marine ecosystems and as home to Maratua Island’s giant clams. For that reason, the Cocoral Dive Center was founded” says the Hotel’s representative.

The Villas

The Arasatu’s floating villas that were inspired from East Borneo’s overwater bungalows, convey an intimate connection to the shimmering Celebes Sea. Private sun deck with suspended hammocks over turquoise waters for a relaxing time or just a few steps away to the beach for a dip, these floating villas offers endless activities and experiences to satisfy anyone’s island vacations. This villa features an extended sun deck with outdoor shower, over-the-water hammock for two, private stairs to the ocean and an extra large daybed to maximize your overwater vacation. The semi-open bathroom is equipped with a walk-in rain shower and large backlit mirror Plus, each villa boasts private see-through glass doors for ocean viewing and roof window for stargazing.

Alain St.Ange said that the proximity of Maratua Island to UNESCO World Heritage Site of Kakaban Island where the unique freshwater jellyfish lives provides a rare opportunity that is not to be missed. “This pink jellyfish does not sting, and I personally swam with them,” said Alain St.Ange.