Airline pilot hero Sully may become ICAO US ambassador

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled his picks for several high-profile ambassadorial postings. Included in this illustrious list is aviation hero “Sully” Sullenberger.

Sully is the US Airways pilot that conducted the safe landing of badly-damaged Airbus A320-214 on New York’s Hudson River. Just 2 minutes into the flight, the airplane flew into a flock of Canada geese, and both engines were so damaged that it caused an almost complete loss of thrust. With credentials and sound thinking like this, Sully should be a shoe-in to serve on the International Civil Aviation Organization.

