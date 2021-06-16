India seaplane travel to boost tourism

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India, and Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, for development of seaplane services in the country was signed today.

Hon. Minister of State (I/C) Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, and Hon. Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, were present at the signing. This MOU is a major milestone for making the seaplanes project a reality. It envisages development of non-scheduled and scheduled operations of services within territorial jurisdiction of India under the RCS-UDAN India Government scheme.

As per the MOU, a Coordination Committee with officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA); Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MOPSW); and Ministry of Tourism (MOT) is to be set up for timely completion of operationalization of seaplane services at various locations. MOCA, MOPSW, and the Sagarmala Development Company Limited (SDCL) will consider the operationalizing of seaplane operating routes as identified and suggested by all agencies.

The MOPSW will identify and develop waterfront infrastructure of aerodromes and locations as well as obtain required statutory clearances and approvals in coordination with MOCA, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and Airports Authority of India (AAI) by defining the timelines for all activities involved in the development of facilities for starting seaplanes operations.