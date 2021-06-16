Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Empress by Boon to open June 18

56 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Empress by Boon
Empress by Boon, the expansive Cantonese culinary destination spearheaded by Michelin-starred Chef Ho Chee Boon, is thrilled to confirm its grand opening on Friday, June 18, 2021.

  1. San Francisco’s newest epicurean destination revives a San Francisco Chinatown landmark.
  2. Empress by Boon will be open Monday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. and will serve a special opening prix fixe menu for the first month.
  3. Delays this past year due to COVID-19 has only made the team more grateful to announce the opening so they can contribute to the revitalization of their beloved community.

Located at 838 Grant Avenue in the space formerly occupied by the landmark Empress of China, the exciting new restaurant will celebrate the milestone with a private opening event and ribbon cutting on June 18 with individual reservations available beginning June 19. Empress by Boon will be open Monday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. and will serve a special opening prix fixe menu for the first month.

“Opening my own namesake restaurant has been a career goal of mine for decades and I’m very pleased that my dream has come to fruition here in the United States’ most historic Chinatown,” said Chef Ho. “The delays this past year due to COVID-19 has only made our team more grateful to announce the opening so we can contribute to the revitalization of this beloved community.”

On Friday, June 18, Empress by Boon will host an exclusive event to welcome local dignitaries and community members for a first look at the masterfully renovated destination. Guests will enjoy a sampling of Chef Ho’s opening menu of Cantonese fare and refreshments from the bar. A formal ribbon cutting will take place as well as Chinese cultural entertainment such as traditional lion dancing.

Before launching a curated a la carte menu, Chef Ho will present a prix fixe menu that features modern Cantonese dishes prepared with fresh and local ingredients from the restaurant’s own organic farm in Gilroy, California as well as an extensive wine list and cocktail and tea service. Anticipated dishes to be featured on the opening menu include Crispy Quail with 20-year-aged Huadiao wine, Steamed Shrimp with Kaluga Caviar, Clove Smoked Baby Rib with plum and lemon, and House Made Hand-Pulled Noodle with Enoki & Shitake mushrooms.

Chef Ho is a Michelin-starred chef with close to 30 years of experience at several of the world’s most renowned Asian restaurants, including his role as international executive chef of Hakkasan. His international culinary expertise transforms any restaurant and its cuisine into a true epicurean experience. Chef Ho’s traditional techniques combine fresh ingredients from local purveyors to produce dishes that are both contemporary and with the essence of traditional Cantonese cuisine.

Empress by Boon is located at 838 Grant Avenue (between Washington and Clay streets). The opening prix fixe menu is available for dinner from June 19 (Monday through Saturday, 5-10 p.m.) at USD68++ onwards and can be booked via www.theempresssf.com or by calling 415.757.0728.

