World Tourism Network presents Aviation Decarbonization discussion

An all-star panel discussed the issue of climate-friendly travel and aviation decarbonization today at a discussion facilitated by the World Tourism Network. Professor Geoffrey Lipman, Belgium was in charge of the panel urging climate-friendly travel to zero. PArticipating Vijay Poonoosamy in Singapore, Paul Steel, Canada, and Chris Lyle, Switzerland, as a panelist, and Dr. Taleb Rifai, Jordan. Panelists agreed on a white paper to be created and advocated by the World Tourism Network. The panel was hosted by Juergen Steinmetz, chair of WTN.

Terrible weather extremes, forest fires, hurricanes, massive climate migration with 100 million+ climate refugees may be a threat to the future of the world with travel and tourism as a driver.



This was explained today by SunX chief Professor Geoffrey Lipman, who was also the first CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)