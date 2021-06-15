Foreign Cyber Attack on Southwest Airlines? FAA grounded all WN flights in the United States

What a nightmare to be booked on a Southwest Airlines flight? FAA ordered Southwest Airlines to ground all its flights in the US. The airline claims the reason is a nationwide computer outage. The reason: Not told!

Has Southwest Airlines been attacked by a computer hacker, a foreign country, or a virus? There is speculation and a lot of suspense. Southwest Airlines flights within the U.S. have temporarily suspended today. The FAA issued a temporary nationwide ground stop at the request of Southwest Airlines while the company resolved a reservation computer issue. Please contact the airline for further details.



A passionate Southwest Airlines passenger said: “I’d like to remind everyone, as I sit in the St Louis airport waiting to board, that the outages today on @SouthwestAir are not the fault of the employees working at the desks and on the planes today. They are doing everything they can. Do not yell at them.”

The airline tweeted: “We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve,” the airline tweeted. “We will share more info soon.”

A frustrated passenger said: Southwest staff told me at the gate, “Air traffic control is canceling flights, not Southwest, and because of that we can’t compensate you.” I was LIED to. I had to spend my own money on a hotel and a ride to it from the airport. Don’t defend them!

The airline also stated: We are in the process of resuming normal operations after a system issue this afternoon that created flight disruptions throughout our network. We know many Customers still require assistance and are working to address those concerns as quickly as possible.

So far 478 flights were canceled and 528 delayed at Southwest Airlines

The reason for the computers going down remains a mystery. No information was found on Southwest Airlines website.

On social media and by insiders the issue may be related to a cyber-attack or ransomware incident.

To keep everyone calm Southwest Airlines just issued this tweet:

