Rod Stewart celebrates 10th anniversary of his residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

Legendary Rockstar Rod Stewart will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his acclaimed residency “Rod Stewart: The Hits.” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace when he returns to Las Vegas for nine shows this fall. Presented in partnership by Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation Las Vegas, “Rod Stewart: The Hits.” will perform select dates October 6 through 23, 2021.

Over the past ten years, the two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has packed an arena-sized concert into an intimate concert experience that’s exclusive to Las Vegas audiences – with no seat more than 145 feet from his majestic stage. Featuring chart-topping hits spanning Stewart’s unparalleled over five-decade career including “You Wear It Well,” “Maggie May,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,” “The First Cut is the Deepest,” “Tonight’s the Night” and “Forever Young,” the high-energy show treats audiences to an intimate, concert celebration.

The 2021 concerts going on-sale are:

October: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23

Sir Rod Stewart CBE is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 250 million records sold worldwide during a stellar career that includes hits in all genres of popular music from Rock, Folk, R&B and even the American Standards.

This versatility has made him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his career, now spanning over fifty years. In 2016, he was also knighted for services to music and charity, adding to his countless accolades, which include two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, and Grammy™ Living Legend.

Born in North London with Scottish Celtic roots, Sir Rod Stewart has one of the most distinctive voices in music. That voice was first heard in the early 60’s with Long John Baldry, Steampacket and Shotgun Express, as well as in his seminal work with Jeff Beck and the legendary rock band The Faces.

He went on to have a stellar solo career recording a string of some of the biggest hits in music including “Maggie May,” “Forever Young,” “Rhythm of My Heart,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “I Don’t Want To Talk About It” and “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy.”