Flights to Bourgas, Zakynthos, Brussels, Chania, Larnaca, Paris and Porto on Wizz Air relaunch from Budapest

Wizz Air resumed another seven services from Budapest Airport last weekend, re-expanding the airport’s European network and offering customers more travel choices once again. One notable relaunch was the Hungarian gateway’s first reconnection with Bulgaria, as the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) reopened twice-weekly links to Bourgas, the country’s second largest city on the Black Sea coast.

“It’s fantastic to see that week-after-week we are able to boost our flight numbers as restrictions on travel to and from Budapest are eased,” says Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport. “The number of destinations returning to our route map are increasing and all major cities in the EU will soon be on offer once again as we look forward to the introduction of the EU Green ID.”

Continuing its redevelopment at Budapest, and confirming many frequency increases across its route map, by end-July Wizz Air will fly to 50 destinations, operating 148 weekly services which will offer almost 31,000 weekly seats from Hungary’s capital city.

Wizz Air, legally incorporated as Wizz Air Hungary Ltd. and stylized as W!ZZ Air, is a Hungarian ultra low-cost airline with its head office in Budapest. The airline serves many cities across Europe, as well as some destinations in North Africa and the Middle East.

Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, formerly known as Budapest Ferihegy International Airport and still commonly called just Ferihegy, is the international airport serving the Hungarian capital city of Budapest, and by far the largest of the country’s four commercial airports.