Portugal re-opens to US tourists with negative COVID-19 tests

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

American visitors will just need to produce a negative results of a COVID-19 test performed at least 72 hours prior to their arrival to Portugal.

  • Portugal is welcoming all vaccinated travelers from the United States today.
  • Children two years old and younger are exempt from the regulation

As Europe continues to gradually reopen this summer, the Portuguese government has announced that Portugal is welcoming all vaccinated travelers from the United States starting on June 15.

Direct flights to Portugal will also resume on TAP Portugal, United Airlines, Azores Airlines and Delta Air Lines from major US gateway cities.

American visitors will just need to produce a negative results of a COVID-19 test performed at least 72 hours prior to their arrival to Portugal.

According to U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Portugal, “beginning June 15, non-essential (i.e. tourist travel) from the United States to mainland Portugal is permitted for travelers with proof of a negative COVID-19 test.” 

Children two years old and younger are exempt from the regulation, but all other US visitors “must submit a negative SARSCoV-2 lab result of a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT), for example a PCR test, performed in the last 72 hours or a rapid antigen test (TRAg), performed within 24 hours of boarding.”

Clear COVID-19 restrictions are still in place around Portugal.