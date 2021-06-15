Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Shooter attacks tourists from a jet ski

18 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

American tourist was wounded while on vacation in Cancun after gunmen on jet skis sprayed a beach with bullets.

  • The shooting also left two people dead.
  • The shooting was apparently a part of turf war between rival drug gangs.
  • Two people killed in the assault were street vendors peddling tourist products to the visitors.

US tourist holidaying in Mexico’s Cancun was wounded by a stray bullet fired by two gunmen on jet skis.

The shooting that also left two people dead was apparently a part of turf war between rival drug gangs.

Female tourist from Kentucky was enjoying her vacation under a palm-roofed hut at Playa Tortugas — a popular beach spot along Cancun’s Hotel Zone, when the pair of attackers on jet ski opened fire, spraying 10 to 15 rounds towards the beach, before taking off.

The two people killed in the assault were street vendors peddling tourist products to the visitors. But frequently resort street merchants also double as drug dealers who supply tourists with cocaine and marijuana.

Mexican police investigating the shooting cleared the beach of unlicensed vendor huts in an apparent effort to rid the area of drug dealers.

The Yucatán Peninsula state of Quintana Roo — which encompasses Cancún, Playa del Carmen, Tulum and Cozumel — is known as an entry point for drugs coming from South America, as well as a drug consumption hub due to the large presence of tourists.

In the first four months of 2021, there were 209 murders in Quintana Roo, vs. 266 during the same period of 2020.

Most of the killings occur outside the resort areas frequented by tourists.