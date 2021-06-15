Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Budapest to Dubai flights launched by flydubai

47 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Utilizing its fleet of 737-800s, configured with both business class and economy, flydubai will contribute an extra 35,000 seats to the Budapest market each year.

  • flydubai will become the Hungarian gateway’s new connection to Dubai this autumn.
  • Dubai-based carrier will operate a four-times weekly service to the metropolis of the Middle East.
  • flydubai’s services, which will operate in codeshare with Emirates, will offer passengers even more choice to Dubai and beyond.

Budapest Airport has announced flydubai will become the Hungarian gateway’s new connection to Dubai this autumn. Confirming the Dubai-based carrier will operate a four-times weekly service to the metropolis of the Middle East, the year-round service will launch on 30 September. Utilizing its fleet of 737-800s, configured with both business class and economy, the airline will contribute an extra 35,000 seats to the Budapest market each year.

Commenting on the addition of its latest airline partner, Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport said: “We are overjoyed to be part of flydubai’s expanding European network and to welcome a new airline to Budapest’s list of carriers as operators rediscover the potential of our airport.” Bogáts added: “Connectivity to Dubai’s hub has been hugely important for our passengers so we’re thrilled that flydubai will be adding more capacity as well as making Budapest more accessible to travelers looking for new places to explore.”

flydubai’s services, which will operate in codeshare with Emirates, will offer passengers even more choice to Dubai and beyond. With 168 destinations between both airlines’ networks, travellers will have the opportunity to connect through the Dubai international hub to many countries including Asia, Africa, Australia, and the USA.

flydubai, legally Dubai Aviation Corporation, is a government-owned budget airline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with its head office and flight operations in Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport. The airline operates a total of 95 destinations, serving the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe from Dubai.

Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, formerly known as Budapest Ferihegy International Airport and still commonly called just Ferihegy, is the international airport serving the Hungarian capital city of Budapest, and by far the largest of the country’s four commercial airports.