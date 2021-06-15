Guam launches Mobile Access to Electronic Declaration Form

Guam is a US territory 7 flight hours from Hawaii and has its own custom rules. Today Guam announced to be the first destination in the world to implement a electronic technology for custom declarations.

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB), in collaboration with the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency (CQA), and the Guam International Airport Authority (GIAA) have officially launched the website for the Guam Electronic Declaration Form (EDF). This is the second and final phase of the EDF implementation, which was officially introduced earlier in March 2021. The first phase of the program had passengers in specific flights fill out the EDF through designated kiosks in the baggage claim area of the airport. Guam is one of the first destinations in the world to implement this type of technology.

“Guam is one of the first destinations in the world to implement this type of technology. Few countries, like Bali, are currently offering this convenient digital form for travelers. We want to thank Governor Lou Leon Guerrero for her continued support. She provided the resources to update our customs declaration forms and catapult the evolution of our tourism industry in this pandemic,” said GVB President and CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez. “Si Yu’os Ma’åse’ to Ike Peredo and CQA, as well as John Quinata and GIAA for their collaborative efforts to help make our island run more efficiently.”

“After months of planning and testing, we are excited to move forward with the official launch of the mobile link for the EDF,” said Ike Q. Peredo, Director of CQA.

With the mobile launch, all arriving passengers to Guam will be able to fill out the EDF on their personal computers or mobile devices up to 72 hours prior to their arrival on Guam.

“What this also means for Tan Maria or Tun Jose is that this technology makes it convenient for their families to help them fill out their forms ahead of time. They don’t need to worry about filling it out while they’re in the plane anymore,” said Gutierrez.

The mobile link marks the final phase of the EDF roll out which will enable global access to Guam’s mandatory declaration form. GVB encourages all travelers to take advantage of the three-day eligibility window prior to boarding for a completely touchless entry process with CQA.

“We originally planned for a controlled roll out of the EDF to ensure the system’s integrity and to protect passenger information throughout the process,” said Nico Fujikawa, GVB Director of Tourism Research. “The EDF is the long-term touchless solution that Guam will provide to all local travelers and visitors as we move forward.”

The EDF can now be accessed online at cqa.guam.gov or guamedf.landing.cards. Designated EDF kiosks within the baggage claim area of the Guam airport will also be accessible.