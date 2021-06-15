US summer travel: California might be fun but West Virginia maybe not so much

We all define “fun” a bit differently, and hopefully the place in which we live caters to our personal ideas of entertainment. That’s not always the case, though, which may drive people to live somewhere new or simply to travel to a destination to partake in some fun time.

Over two-thirds of Americans are planning to take a vacation this season. A good number of US citizens are fully vaccinated and chomping at the bit to get some summer travel time in. After waiting for over a year, what might be the most fun place to go spend those vacation dollars and invest your vacation time

With summer just around the corner and over two-thirds of Americans planning to take a vacation this season, there are certain states where fun is not just an option but also a way of life. These states offer such a variety of activities that everyone will be able to find something that excites them. While Americans were limited in their recreation opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the distribution of the vaccine has helped the leisure and hospitality sectors start to recover, and there are plenty of options now.