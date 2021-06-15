US summer travel: California might be fun but West Virginia maybe not so much

- Over two-thirds of Americans are planning to take a vacation this season.
- A good number of US citizens are fully vaccinated and chomping at the bit to get some summer travel time in.
- After waiting for over a year, what might be the most fun place to go spend those vacation dollars and invest your vacation time
With summer just around the corner and over two-thirds of Americans planning to take a vacation this season, there are certain states where fun is not just an option but also a way of life. These states offer such a variety of activities that everyone will be able to find something that excites them. While Americans were limited in their recreation opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the distribution of the vaccine has helped the leisure and hospitality sectors start to recover, and there are plenty of options now.