Raptor fighter jets scrambled over Pacific Ocean

Three US F-22 Raptor jets were deployed yesterday, Sunday, June 13, 2021, over the Pacific Ocean. The jets were launched from Hawaii’s Hickam Air Force Base at the request of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to conduct an “irregular air patrol.”

It is unknown if an aircraft may have needed assistance over the Pacific Ocean or if it was commercial, passenger, or military. An FAA spokesperson would not elaborate on why the fighter jets were launched. There have been no reports about any commercial flights needing help on Sunday that were headed to Hawaii.

Initially, 2 Raptors were launched by the Indo-Pacific Command at Camp H.M. Smith to its subordinate command, Pacific Air Forces, 154th Fighter Wing, from Hickam on the island of Oahu at around 4:00 pm followed by a third Raptor about an hour later. It appears that a KC-135 Stratotanker – a refueling plane – was also used in the mission, pointing to the fact that an aircraft may have needed refueling assistance.

The issue, which no agency, airline, or military representative has explained, was resolved and the 3 Raptors and the KC-125 Stratotanker returned back to Hickam.

When questioned, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor only stated, “We have a close working relationship with the military.” The Air Force has F-22s, pilots, maintainers, and weapons crews on call 24 hours a day at Hickam to respond to air threats to the Hawaiian islands as part of an air defense alert mission.

It is unknown what type of aircraft – or if an aircraft – may have needed assistance or protection or whether it was commercial, passenger, or military.