LAM Mozambique Airlines to sell its Embraer aircraft in a cost-cutting move

38 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
LAM Embraer-190 airctaft
Written by Harry Johnson

It doesn’t make sense that a small company like LAM is flying planes with three to four different brands.

  • Sale will enable the company to operate with two types of aircraft at most.
  • LAM’s current fleet consists of six aircraft by three different manufacturers.
  • IGEPE administrator did not give the exact number of aircraft that would be involved in the sale.

According to local news reports, LAM – a national flag carrier airline of Mozambique, is planning to sell its Embraer aircraft to minimize operation costs and standardize its fleet.

LAM’s current fleet consists of six aircraft by three different manufacturers, two of which are the Embraer-190 planes produced by Brazilian aerospace conglomerate Embraer S.A.

“It doesn’t make sense that a small company like LAM is flying planes with three to four different brands,” Raimundo Matule, administrator of the Institute for the Management of State Holdings (IGEPE), said admitting that the airline is facing structural problems.

The IGEPE administrator did not give the exact number of aircraft that would be involved in the sale, but said the reduction brings great cost rationalization, and will enable the company to operate with two types of aircraft at most.

The IGEPE injected about 700 million meticais (over 11 million U.S. dollars) in 2020 into the national airline, whose revenues plummeted due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.