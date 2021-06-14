Business events set for confident comeback as registration opens for IMEX America

Registration has launched for IMEX America in November with a wide range of exhibitors and buyers immediately confirmed, signaling a confident comeback for the business events community.

Business events are what makes the meetings industry and community come alive. The international business events sector is set to gather at IMEX America from November 9-11 in its new location of Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The event will be preceded by Smart Monday, powered by MPI on November 8.

The IMEX team has seen a speedy response from both hosted groups and individual visitor buyers. The company’s usual intermediaries are all on board to bring their clients to the show, including agency partners who are set to bring their clients and associates. To date over 200 hosted buyer groups have committed, of which 80 are international.

Intermediaries already confirmed include Accor, Associated Luxury Hotels, Global DMC Partners, HelmsBriscoe, Hilton, IHG, Marriott, MCI and Radisson.

Maritz is among the companies planning on bringing their biggest ever hosted buyer group to the show. David Peckinpaugh, president of Maritz Global Events, explains: “IMEX is THE cornerstone event for our industry and its return in the fall marks a significant milestone in our collective recovery.

“We see IMEX as the place to get business done with our supplier partners and valued clients, along with excellent developmental opportunities for our own people. We are looking forward to once again heavily participating in IMEX America, just as we’ve done since its inception.”

A truly international range of suppliers is already confirmed and preparing to do business with buyers at IMEX America. They include destinations Vienna, Jamaica, Hawaii and Atlanta; venues Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Associated Luxury Hotels International, Universal Parks & Resorts as well as Worldwide Cruise Associates and United Airlines.

“Our intermediaries and buyers have told us that they’re really excited to be planning for IMEX America and can’t wait to do business with exhibitors in person and to see each other again.

“We can’t wait to welcome them and are working closely with our new venue and host destination to ensure an experience that’s safe, comfortable and of real business value as well as delivering a classic IMEX touch of fun. Face to face events are, after all, what we do best and what makes our community come alive,” says Carina Bauer, IMEX Group CEO.

With the city of Las Vegas expected to be busy in November the IMEX team is encouraging exhibitors and attendees to book their hotel rooms soon. IMEX’s venue partner, MGM Resorts, is offering exclusive rates for attendees and exhibitors across a range of MGM properties including Mandalay Bay. Accommodation options and booking information is here.

Image: IMEX has secured some excellent room rates at various MGM properties. The Mandalay Bay team filmed a special welcome to the whole IMEX America community which was screened on BuzzHub last week. It serves as a reminder of what the industry has been missing, and what’s in store.

Registration is now open for IMEX America taking place 9 – 11 November at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas with Smart Monday, powered by MPI, on 08 November. To register – for free – click here.

www.imexamerica.com

eTurbonews is a media partner for IMEX America.